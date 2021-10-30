Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

