Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 545 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $985.05 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,489.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,410.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

