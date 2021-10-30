PCSB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.