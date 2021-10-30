Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Exelon stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

