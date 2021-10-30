Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.