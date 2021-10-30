Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

