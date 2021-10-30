ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $725.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.33.

NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $698.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

