Utah Retirement Systems Invests $226,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

