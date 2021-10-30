Utah Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

