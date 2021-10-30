OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in OneMain were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.