Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 445,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 366,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

