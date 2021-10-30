Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.54 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.01.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

