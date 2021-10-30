Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

