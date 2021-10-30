Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weis Markets stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Weis Markets worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

