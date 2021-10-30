Utah Retirement Systems Invests $389,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 582,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $234.96 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

