Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.