Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
