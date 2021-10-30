Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

