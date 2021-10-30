Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $50.50 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.