Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.07.

NYSE BILL opened at $294.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.93. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

