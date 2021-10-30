Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

