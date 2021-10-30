Andra AP fonden Invests $1.53 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $59.15 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 84.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

