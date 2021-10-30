TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,881 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

