Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 5,097 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

