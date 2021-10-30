United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

UBCP stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

