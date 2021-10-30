VIMworld (VEED) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and $123,026.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

