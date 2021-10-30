Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 62.8% in October

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.