Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 129.4%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ CCD opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $7.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
