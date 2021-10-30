Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 129.4%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $7.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

