Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $114.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 45,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

