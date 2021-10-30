California State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.90 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Etsy worth $48,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

