Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

