Haverford Trust Co. Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.65 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $101.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

