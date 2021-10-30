Haverford Trust Co. Has $337,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 914.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.