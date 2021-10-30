Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.