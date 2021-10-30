Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 605 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,823,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.85 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

