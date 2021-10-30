Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $148.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

