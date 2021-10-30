Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.