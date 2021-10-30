Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,819.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,585.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.