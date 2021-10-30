Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

