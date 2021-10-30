Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 510 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $478.86 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $471.00 and a twelve month high of $553.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.83.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

