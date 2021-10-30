AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

