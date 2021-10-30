Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.