Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.11 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

