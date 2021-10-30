State Street Corp Has $288.45 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,844,888 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.63% of Range Resources worth $288,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

RRC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

