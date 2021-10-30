Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FUSN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FUSN stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.