F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $278.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

