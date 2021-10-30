Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 203.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

