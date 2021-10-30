Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $517,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

