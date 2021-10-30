Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $73,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

