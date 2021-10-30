KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.64

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 37100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.