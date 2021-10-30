Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

